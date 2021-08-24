Fans are astonished by the Gogglebox star’s image transformation as she posts a ‘beautiful’ photo.

Izzi Warner’s latest update on social media delighted Gogglebox fans.

The 26-year-old is a fan favorite on the famous Channel 4 show, where she and her sister Ellie remark on a variety of television programmes.

Izzi has been publicly displaying the effects of her image change since giving birth last year, and the mother-of-two recently published a stunning snapshot on Instagram that stunned her admirers.

“I was ready early enough to take a picture for the first time in my life,” she said.

Fans reacted positively to the post, with many praising the reality TV star in the comments section.

“You look stunning,” Kimberly said.

“Wow, you look fantastic,” Julie said.

“You look great, gal,” Katherine commented.

Some of her fellow Gogglebox stars also praised the Yorkshire TV celebrity.

“Look smashing xxx,” Dave and Shirley exclaimed.

“Beautiful,” said the Malones.

Izzi maintains her social media accounts on a daily basis, and she recently announced that she has officially become a mortgage advisor after passing her mortgage advising and practice exam with honors.