Fans are anxious about Gyles Brandreth’s presence on This Morning.

Gyles Brandreth made an appearance on This Morning on Friday, and viewers were concerned for his safety.

Today’s This Morning panel featured Gyles, Alison Hammond, Rochelle Humes, and Camilla Tominey, who discussed the day’s stories.

He generally wears a bright sweater on the show, but today he was spotted in a dark grey room with little light.

Many viewers were curious as to why Gyles was in the room, with some fearing he’d been kidnapped.

“Gyles is being held captive in someone’s understairs cupboard!” Tina exclaimed.

“Is Gyles being taken hostage?” inquired another.

“Is Gyles confined in a broom cupboard?” said Lord Snodgrass.

“Gyles is like Harry Potter in a room under the stairs,” Charlotte added.

“If you’re being held against your will, Gyles blinks,” Lauren explained.

Following reader questions, Rochelle inquired as to why Gyles was emerging from a dark room, to which he revealed his predicament.

“I’ve been imprisoned down here by my wife, I’m in the dungeon, and I can’t come out until I book the tickets for the ABBA show next year,” he explained.