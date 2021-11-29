Famous TikTok Doctor Banned From Performing Surgery After Filming Procedures

One of TikTok’s most popular cosmetic doctors has apparently been barred from doing any cosmetic surgery by Australia’s national health regulator, and has been told to delete any related posts from his social media.

Dr. Daniel Aronov has over 13 million TikTok followers, where he regularly posts viral films of graphic surgery scenes, health information and facts, and amusing videos on cosmetic surgery highlighting popular trends.

Dr. Aronov also warned about the risks of operations, such as the popular Brazilian Butt Lift, in some videos posted to his profile.

Aronov has been instructed by the Australian Health Practitioner Agency (AHPRA) to stop performing any cosmetic or surgical operations. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, he can continue to work as a primary care physician if he is supervised by an AHPRA-approved supervisor.

Other requirements include removing all published information about cosmetic and surgical treatments from his social media accounts, including his enormously popular TikTok account.

The conditions come a month after The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and Four Corners conducted a combined investigation into Dr. Daniel Lanzer’s clinics, alleging sanitation and safety violations as well as unsettling treatments that purportedly left patients requiring additional medical treatment. Previously, Aronov worked at Lanzer’s clinics.

While AHPRA investigated both him and his many clinics, Dr. Lanzer signed a legally binding promise to stop practicing medicine in Australia.

In the aftermath of the investigations, TikTok star Aronov came under scrutiny as well, with some of the charges concentrating on the filming of his TikTok material. Following a facelift treatment, a patient informed popular Australian show A Current Affair that she was left with pain and a bulge in her chin, which he showed on his TikTok.

“He’s in the middle of surgery and he comes to a halt, checks the tape, and then says, ‘no, I don’t want that, edit that out, and do it again,'” she explained.

A recent Aronov patient was reportedly transported to St Vincent Hospital in Sydney hours after her stomach tuck operation.

Professor Mark Ashton, a plastic surgeon who was shown the patient’s vitals when he arrived, told ABC it was a marvel she was alive.

