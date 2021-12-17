Famous Quotes by the American Aviation Pioneers on Wright Brothers Day.

Wright Brothers Day is celebrated on December 17 to honor Orville and Wilbur Wright, the inventors of the world’s first successful motor-driven airplane.

It all began when their father gave the brothers a paper airplane in the late 1800s. They used rubber bands to propel the plane till it crashed. The Wright siblings therefore determined to devote their entire lives to developing a device that would allow them to fly through the air like birds.

The Wright brothers built giant kites dubbed “gliders” that rode on air currents after years of labor, selling kites to get money and researching how birds fly. They improved their design by adding a rudder, and they flew their first plane near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, on Dec. 17, 1903.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared the Wright Brothers Day on September 24, 1959, to commemorate the anniversary of their first flight. Since then, the 17th of December has been set aside to commemorate the day.

The Wright brothers are frequently credited with pioneering an undertaking unlike any other, one that resulted in the monumental advancements in aviation that we see today.

Here are a few notable comments from aviation pioneers that tell volumes about their burning desire to fly. (Image credit: Thoughtco.com)