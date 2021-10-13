Famous celebrities are due to join the cast of Gogglebox, according to a ‘exciting’ announcement.

Ahead of Friday’s program, Gogglebox has made an exciting announcement.

This week, a special celebrity edition of the popular Channel 4 show will air in support of Stand Up 2 Cancer.

Comedians Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney are ready to join the Gogglebox family, according to the show’s official Twitter account.

“We’re so happy to announce pals @WeeMissBea and @robdelaney will be joining the #Gogglebox fam this Friday 15th October for @SU2C Celebrity Special!” wrote @C4Gogglebox on Twitter.

The show previously revealed that famed actor Michael Sheen would also be bringing us into his house, where he and his partner Anna Lundberg will deliver some amusing comments on the week’s best TV.

Fans are ecstatic to see the new additions to the show, and they fill the comments section with their excitement.

Steven stated, ” “Yes, absolutely. As usual, a fantastic cast and a fantastic cause. I’ll be watching and making a donation.” Pauline continued: “Eeeeeeekkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk My favorite actor is going to be a part of my favorite show!” Cheryl had this to say: “This is fantastic! Ms. B has a way of making me laugh out loud!” “My two absolute favorite people,” Kazza wrote. The special will run as part of Cancer Research UK and Channel 4’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign, which aims to raise funding for life-saving cancer treatments.