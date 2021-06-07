Famine is looming in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region, according to the UN.

Famine is looming in Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region and the country’s north, according to the UN’s humanitarian head, with hundreds of thousands of people at risk.

Mark Lowcock claimed the scenario has “terrible echoes” of the 1984 famine, and disclosed that the area’s economy, as well as companies, crops, and farms, has been decimated, and that no banking or telecommunications services have been established.

Mr Lowcock stated, “We are already hearing of starvation-related deaths.”

“It’s time for people to wake up. The international community must do more, particularly by providing financial assistance.”

