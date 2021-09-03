Family Thanks Firefighters for Protecting Cabin from Caldor Fire Using Home Camera

Through the use of a house camera, a family who owns a cabin threatened by the Caldor Fire burning near Lake Tahoe in California was able to connect with some of the firefighters protecting their community.

Maureen Nandini Mitra spoke with KXTV in Sacramento earlier this week about how she has been keeping an eye on the cabin from afar. Nandini Mitra told the station that she resides in Berkeley but spends time with her family at their home in Kirkwood, a little hamlet south of Lake Tahoe.

Nandini Mitra has been posting photographs obtained by the cabin’s front-door camera on Twitter for several days. Several photographs show firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Nandini Mitra. They can be seen going around the property and by other cottages nearby.

Nandini Mitra told KXTV, “We usually speak about how technology is ruining us, but this is one occasion when technology has truly been a godsend.”

She informed the channel that she and her family had been using their cabin’s camera to try to gain firefighters’ attention so they could connect with them directly. Nandini Mitra shared this image with the words “greatest time in the ordeal so far” on Tuesday.

“I was able to contact with one of the firemen taking a break in the house next door via the security webcam, thank them heartily, and offer them the family cabin as a resting spot if need be,” Nandini Mitra wrote.

Nandini Mitra told the channel, “We’re very thrilled that we got to chat to him.”

In the days since, Nandini Mitra has continued to upload updates from her home’s security camera. As the fire continues to burn, neighbors have been communicating with her to discuss developments in the region, she told KXTV.

Nandini Mitra isn’t the only one who uses security cameras to monitor the fire’s development. Another Kirkwood resident who was evacuated due to fire threats told Sacramento-based television station KTXL earlier this week that she is using her home’s doorbell camera to keep an eye on her neighborhood while she is away.

The Caldor Fire was the 15th largest fire in California history as of Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.