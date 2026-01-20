Family Seeks Justice One Year After Fisherman’s Mysterious Disappearance

Exactly one year ago, Brian Odhiambo, a 33-year-old fisherman, vanished under suspicious circumstances after his alleged arrest by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers at Lake Nakuru. His disappearance has sparked a year-long search for answers by his family, with his mother, Elizabeth Auma, demanding clarity from authorities.

Vanishing Without a Trace

On January 18, 2025, Odhiambo was reportedly apprehended by KWS rangers while fishing in a restricted area of the lake. Witnesses confirmed that he was detained for trespassing into the park’s protected waters. That was the last anyone saw of him. For 365 days, Auma has waited in vain for any news, her every waking moment consumed by uncertainty.

“I just want to know if my son is dead or alive,” Auma expressed in an emotional interview. “If he is dead, give me his body so I can bury him. If he is in jail, tell me which one.”

Disappearance in the Shadows

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has corroborated witness accounts that Odhiambo was indeed detained by KWS officers, but no further trace of his whereabouts has been found. There is no record of him at any police station in Nakuru, no official court proceedings, and no file to indicate that he was processed by the justice system. His family has been left with only silence from the authorities and growing speculation of extrajudicial actions occurring behind closed doors.

The case has drawn attention to troubling patterns of disappearances within the fishing communities surrounding Lake Nakuru and Lake Naivasha. Locals have long complained about the increasing militarization of conservation efforts, with rangers being accused of overstepping their mandate. While wildlife poaching remains a serious concern, community members are calling attention to what they describe as a pattern of unlawful detentions and the erasure of suspects from the official record.

Human rights advocates in Nakuru have raised alarms over the lack of documentation surrounding Odhiambo’s case. “You cannot arrest a man in broad daylight and then claim he vanished into thin air,” said a local activist. “Where is Brian? The park has gates and logs—how could he just disappear?”

For Auma, the search for answers has taken her to mortuaries across Nakuru and Gilgil, where she has anxiously searched through bodies of unidentified men, hoping that none of them is her son. Each visit only adds to the pain of a mother left in limbo.

As the family marks the grim anniversary of Odhiambo’s disappearance, the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife remains silent on the matter. Brian may have been a simple fisherman in the eyes of the state, but to his community, he was a son, a friend, and a citizen whose constitutional right to life—or at the very least a fair trial—was stripped away in the shadows of a national park.