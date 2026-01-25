Family Seeks Justice After Brutal Murder by KDF Officer in Nairobi

The family of Alphy Migasha is calling for the arrest of a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer accused of brutally assaulting their son in Umoja One, Nairobi. The assault, which was captured on CCTV, led to Alphy’s death from severe injuries. The attack occurred on December 22 at an entertainment joint where the victim was allegedly assaulted by Nicholas Ireri Njue, a serving KDF officer.

Assault Turns to Murder

The CCTV footage from the incident shows Njue forcefully dragging Alphy to the ground and viciously beating him while witnesses watched in horror. The family claims that despite the clear evidence, no arrests have been made, and the investigation has been sluggish. Alphy succumbed to his injuries, including broken ribs and a fractured leg, which led to the case being upgraded to murder.

Alphy’s mother, Stella Okinda, vividly recalled the tragic moment she found her son at the scene. “I found my child bleeding from the eyes and with a swollen face. His clothes were stained with mud and blood. I fell on him, trying to shield him, but the officer continued assaulting him,” she said, fighting back tears.

Growing Frustration and Calls for Accountability

The family has expressed growing frustration as they fear that Njue’s position in the military may be shielding him from justice. The CCTV footage not only shows the assault but also captures Njue walking away from the scene without any attempt to help the victim. This chilling image has sparked outrage in the community, with many wondering if his military status is affecting the investigation.

The family also claims that Njue has made threats against them, further deepening their trauma. Although the Buruburu police have confirmed they are investigating the case, the family is pushing for immediate intervention from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), specifically urging DCI boss Mohamed Amin to ensure the case is not mishandled or dismissed.

The case has raised serious questions about the influence of the military in civilian affairs and the safety of citizens. Alphy’s tragic death is a stark reminder of the importance of accountability, with his family demanding justice for their son.

As of now, the cause of death is still under investigation, with post-mortem results expected to confirm the severity of Alphy’s injuries. For the grieving mother, Stella Okinda, justice will only be served when she sees her son’s killer in handcuffs. Until then, she remains a mother searching for closure and the truth behind her son’s untimely death.