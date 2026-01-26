Family Pleads for Missing Perth Man’s Return as Search Continues

The sister of a man who has been missing for over five weeks has issued a tearful plea for his safe return, as extensive searches continue. Declyn Cunningham, 30, disappeared from Perth just before Christmas on December 18, 2025, and his family is growing increasingly desperate for any information that could help bring him home.

Declyn was last seen at around 4:45 AM near Smeaton’s Bridge in Perth, dressed in black trousers, a black coat, and a beanie-style hat. He stands at 5ft 11in, has a shaved head, and a tattoo on the back of his neck. His disappearance has left his family devastated, and his sister, Chloe, shared a heartfelt message on social media in a bid to reach him.

“It’s been almost five weeks without Declyn, and it still doesn’t get any easier,” Chloe wrote. “If anything, it hurts more as time goes on. Every single day something reminds me of him, and it knocks the wind out of me all over again. Dec, if you see this, please know that you are not a burden. You are simply missed, more than words can say. All that matters to us is knowing you are safe.”

Chloe’s emotional plea echoes the sentiments of their entire family, who have been unable to shake the hope that Declyn might still be found. They have repeatedly expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received in the search efforts, including the assistance of various agencies and volunteer groups. “Our family would like to thank everyone who has been helping in the search. We are forever grateful and will not give up until Declyn is home,” the family said in a statement.

Search Efforts and Police Appeal

Police Scotland has conducted numerous searches in the hope of locating Declyn, including the use of specialist teams and aerial support. Last month, planes and drones from Civil Air Support joined efforts to comb through the River Tay area. Despite these extensive efforts, Declyn remains missing, and authorities continue to review all available information to find any new leads.

Sergeant Lindsay Brown from Police Scotland emphasized the importance of community involvement in the search. “We continue to review all available information and will act on any new details that come to light,” Brown said. “I would urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police or who may have even the smallest piece of information to come forward. No detail is too minor and may assist with our inquiries.”

As the search enters its fifth week, the Cunningham family remains hopeful that Declyn will be found safe. Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0654 of 18 December, 2025. The family and the police continue to plead for the public’s help, as every day that passes without Declyn weighs heavily on those who love him.