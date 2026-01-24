Family of Scots Woman Killed in Aberdeenshire Crash Pays Tribute to Emergency Services

The family of Bethany Wilson, the young woman tragically killed in a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire, has expressed heartfelt thanks to the emergency services who responded to the scene. Wilson, 24, and her partner, Jay Morrison, also 24, were involved in the fatal collision on the A952 near Clola, between Toll of Birness and Mintlaw, on December 6, 2025.

The incident occurred at 7:25 p.m., when the couple’s vehicle collided with another driven by a man, 62, and a woman, 61. Despite the swift arrival of emergency crews, Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilson was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but tragically succumbed to her injuries there. The two occupants of the other vehicle, as well as two young children aged five and seven, were taken to the hospital for treatment, though their current conditions remain unknown.

Funeral and Gratitude for Lifesaving Efforts

Wilson’s funeral took place on January 17, 2026, at the Almanythie Hall in Peterhead. In a statement released by the family, they thanked the paramedics who provided critical care on the way to the hospital. They also expressed their gratitude to the police for their support both during the immediate aftermath of the accident and in the weeks that followed.

In their tribute, the family highlighted the deep impact that the young couple had on those around them. Bethany, who had been looking forward to starting a new job with Joseph Robertson in Aberdeen, was described as an “extraordinary young woman.” Her family remembered her for her love of music, including playing the cello in various groups, and for her academic success in product design and innovation at the University of Strathclyde. A four-figure sum was raised by friends and family to honor her memory, with the funds being donated to the Scottish Air Ambulance, Buttony Bear, and the British Red Cross.

In closing, the family shared their sorrow, expressing how fortunate they felt to have known Bethany and to have seen her so happy in the moments before her death. “We are devastated to have lost her but feel privileged to have shared our lives with her,” they said.