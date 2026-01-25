Family of Protester Killed by ICE Agents Denounces ‘Sickening Lies’

The family of Alex Pretti, a Minneapolis protester fatally shot by federal agents during an anti-deportation demonstration, has condemned the Trump administration’s handling of his death, accusing it of spreading “sickening lies.” Pretti, 37, an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital who dedicated his career to caring for military veterans, was shot and killed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on Saturday.

His parents, Michael and Susan Pretti, expressed both heartbreak and anger over the incident. They vehemently denied the government’s claims that their son was armed, stating, “Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs.” According to the Prettis, Alex was holding only his phone in his right hand, with his left hand raised in an attempt to protect a woman who had just been pushed to the ground by ICE agents. They emphasized that their son was “not resisting” but rather trying to assist others, and that the administration’s portrayal of the incident was “reprehensible and disgusting.”

The incident, which occurred amid escalating tensions surrounding U.S. immigration enforcement, was captured on video by a bystander. The footage shows multiple ICE agents wrestling Pretti to the ground before several gunshots are heard. Pretti was later confirmed dead by authorities, though it remains unclear who fired the fatal shots.

Contradicting Accounts and Protests Follow Shooting

The deadly incident has sparked protests and public outcry, with conflicting accounts emerging about the circumstances. ICE officials have insisted that Pretti approached agents while armed with a handgun and two magazines, claiming the officers acted in self-defense as they feared for their lives. “An individual approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated. “The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the armed suspect violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the safety of his fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots.”

However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey contradicted this version, stating that multiple ICE agents “pummeled him and shot him to death.” Frey also noted that Pretti had no criminal record, and local police confirmed that his only prior interaction with law enforcement was for traffic violations. The shooting occurred just weeks after another incident in which an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Good, a mother of three, further fueling tensions surrounding federal immigration enforcement.

The situation in Minneapolis grew tense in the hours following the shooting, with protesters erecting barricades and clashing with law enforcement. Minneapolis police were called in to help extinguish fires set during the unrest. Governor Tim Walz called the shooting “sickening” and deployed the Minnesota National Guard to assist with maintaining order. He also urged President Trump to withdraw “the violent, untrained officers” from the city. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem defended the actions of the federal agents, claiming local officials’ refusal to cooperate with federal authorities exacerbated the situation. Noem accused Minnesota leaders of encouraging chaos in the city.

As of Saturday evening, tensions remained high, with several elected officials weighing in on the incident. U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized local leadership for not working more closely with federal law enforcement. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that he would block a spending bill aimed at providing funding for DHS, calling the legislation “woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE.”

Amid the ongoing debate, two witnesses provided testimony that contradicted the official narrative. One, a local children’s entertainer, described seeing Pretti try to help a woman who had been knocked down by ICE agents, claiming that he was not holding a weapon and did not appear to resist. Another witness, a pediatrician, said they were initially prevented from assessing Pretti but later found him unresponsive with at least four bullet wounds. The doctor attempted to perform CPR after feeling no pulse.

With federal investigations underway, the tragic death of Alex Pretti has reignited debates over immigration enforcement, police tactics, and the relationship between federal agents and local authorities. His family, meanwhile, continues to demand that the truth about his death be made public, urging the media to tell the real story of a man who “wanted to make a difference.”