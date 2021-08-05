Family members who traveled 116 miles to Liverpool were left “disappointed.”

A family who traveled 116 miles to Liverpool said they felt “disappointed and sad” when they arrived.

They had planned a day excursion to “hug” the bronze Cilla Black statue on Mathew Street, but were dismayed when they discovered it was not outside the Cavern club.

Hundreds of people packed the tiny passageway to witness the unveiling of the bronze statue in January 2017.

It is believed that it has been removed for maintenance.

The tourist voiced her displeasure after traveling to Liverpool with her partner and two children from Coventry to see the Cilla statue.

“We drove from the Midlands to Liverpool for a day trip so I could hug the bronze Cilla, but she had vanished!” she explained.

“There was only a sad flower and a council barricade remaining. There was no explanation as to why she had been taken away.

“The statue appeared to have been torn off due to the remains of a metal tube in the ground.

“We were disheartened and depressed as we left.”

Cilla’s eldest son Robert Willis, along with his brothers Ben and Jack, commissioned the one-and-a-half-life-size statue as a thank you to Liverpool for their support following Cilla’s death in August 2015.

The bronze monument was produced by city artists Emma Rodgers and Andy Edwards, who worked with professionals and volunteer models to ensure that the finished sculpture conveyed Cilla’s “joyous spirit and energy.”

People can also get their photographs taken with the statue because of its extended arms.

Cilla began her career as a cloakroom girl and performed in the Cavern before achieving international fame and fortune as a singer and later as a TV host.