Family members pay tribute to a ‘caring’ 15-year-old girl who died at a holiday park in North Wales.

As her brother appeared in court charged with her murder, the family of a ‘caring’ 15-year-old girl who died in a North Wales holiday resort paid homage to her.

On Saturday, police were summoned to the Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, North Wales, amid allegations of a “domestic disturbance.”

Her murder has been filed against her brother Matthew, 19, of Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester.

In a chaotic brawl, thugs smash chairs at a kebab business window.

Amanda’s family stated in a statement provided by North Wales Police: “Amanda was a wonderful daughter and granddaughter – she was caring, thoughtful, enjoyed helping people, and was very much loved.” She will be missed tremendously.”

Droylsden Academy, Amanda’s former school, also paid tribute to her.

“Our school family is devastated by this horrible news,” read a note on the school’s website. Amanda was a wonderful student who would be greatly missed by both students and faculty.

“Clearly, this loss will touch many members of our school community, and we will provide assistance to those who require it in the weeks and months ahead.

“When the time comes, we will hold a memorial service to honor Amanda’s contributions to our school.”

Selby, of Windermere Crescent, appeared in Mold Crown Court on Wednesday morning via videolink from HMP Berwyn.

Judge Rhys Rowlands set a provisional trial date for February 28 at the hearing, which lasted roughly 15 minutes.

It’s estimated that the case will take five to seven days.

Selby, who only spoke to confirm his name, is scheduled to appear on October 29 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The judge lifted a prohibition on the victim’s name imposed under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999.