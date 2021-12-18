Family members make an appeal for their son, who went missing after ‘turning off his phone.’

After turning off his phone at a railway station yesterday morning, a man from Wirral has gone missing.

David Pegg was last spotted being dropped off by a taxi at Leasowe train station on his way to sorting up his own damaged automobile.

David’s relatives expressed concern for his well-being.

The 30-year-old, who is usually “always reachable,” was supposed to be on his way to get a new settle car but never showed up.

He last used his phone around 8 a.m. on Friday, and no one has heard from him since.

Robert Pegg, David’s father, told The Washington Newsday: “He’s a cab driver, and the insurance company had to sort out the automobile he had through one of the settlement businesses.

“I’m not sure what happened, but he was seeking for a new automobile and insurance policy. He was supposedly working on it during the week, and then went out about 8 a.m. yesterday to work on his automobile.

“I called him at 9.10 a.m. and he was unavailable. I spoke with a taxi driver who dropped him off at the train station in Leasowe, and that was the last time I saw him.

“He didn’t show up to the settlement firm to pick up the car, and he didn’t return to the insurance company they employ in Hoylake, where he was expected, but he didn’t show up.

“I’m not sure what’s going on or what happened, but I believe he received a WhatsApp message because his WhatsApp was last recorded at 8.25 a.m. on Friday morning before his phone switched off. I’m not sure what happened.

“The taxi driver who dropped him off said he seemed alright and that he was going to get him a new settle car, but he’s never shown up anywhere, and, as I mentioned, his phone has been turned off since then.”

David’s family says they’ve informed the authorities, and his brother Jon has taken to Facebook to spread the word.

"David.