Family Members Jokes: Royals Would Like to Punch Prince Harry.

Prince Harry’s family wants to punch him 18 months after he retired from royal duties, according to the duke’s cousin-in-law.

The Daily Mail stated that Mike Tindall, whose wife Zara is Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, told attendees at A Question of Sport Live at the London Palladium on Monday, September 27, that he had once playfully slapped Harry.

The former rugby union player claims he was partying at a Sydney bar when the Duke of Sussex strolled in. He was a member of England’s World Cup-winning team in 2003.

He told the crowd that he and teammate Iain Balshaw punched Harry a couple times to see how quickly his royal protection detail would respond, which they did in seconds.

“At Balmoral, the family are now having the same conversation,” Tindall added, according to The Daily Mail.

“Except the Queen has taken his security away,” he added.

The queen is presently spending her summers at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Tindall and her cousin Zara attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2019.

The BBC’s A Question of Sport is a long-running sports panel show in the United Kingdom, but this happened during the show’s live tour.

In March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that an anonymous member of the royal family was concerned about the color of their unborn child’s skin before he was born.

Meghan also revealed that she felt suicidal while working as a royal and was warned that going to a mental hospital would make the institution appear terrible.

srcset=“image/webp” media=“(min-width: 768px)” sizes=“736px” source type=“image/webp” media=“(min-width: 768px)”

https://d.newsweek.com/en/full/1904000/mike-zara-tindall-meghan-harry-wedding.webp?w=736&f=c72cd65c654c38803174c9512ebfc6ce. This is a condensed version of the information.