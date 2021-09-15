Family members depart Pontins disco, a major route is closed due to a terrible accident, and burglars make lame excuses.

After spending only one day at a chalet near Pontins, a father was mortified to discover his bare feet and socks were dirty.

Alan Lee took his partner and three children to Pontins Prestatyn for a much-needed summer break at the end of July.

The Wirral family had booked into the holiday resort in January but had to pay an additional £97 to alter their ticket to the summer because to pandemic limitations, according to Mirror Online.

Alan, 40, was instantly critical of the cleanliness of the cabin they had been assigned.

His family was also forced to leave a children’s disco after staff approached them, leaving him “very disappointed.”

After two automobiles collided, a major Wirral road is closed in both directions, causing gridlock on nearby roads.

After reports of a car crash on Mill Lane in Wallasey at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, emergency services raced to the scene.

When Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue, and the North West Ambulance Service arrived, they discovered a Citroen and a Vauxhall had collided.

The road was closed in both directions as a result of the accident.

Despite the presence of North West Ambulance Service at the scene, no one is believed to have been wounded.

The road would be stopped until the vehicles were removed, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

According to one eyewitness, due to the incident, roads were gridlocked and rescue vehicles were having difficulty getting through.

Two burglars who claimed to have acted as lookouts while a band of masked men looted an archery club were labeled “blights” on society and sentenced to prison.

Michael Wigley, 33, of Huyton’s Coral Avenue, and Jamie Bennett, 31, of Runcorn’s The Knoll, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary each.

The charges stem from a break-in and ransacking of Kyujutsu Archery Club on Castlefields Avenue East on April 23, 2019, just after midnight.

