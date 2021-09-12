Family members commemorate the birthday of their ‘wonderful’ son, who took his own life at the age of 17.

A mother whose son committed suicide during lockdown hailed him as “lovely” and “kind.”

Joshua Healey-Appleton, from St Helens, was 17 years old when he died at his family’s house on April 28, 2020.

Samantha Healy, the teenager’s mother, told The Washington Newsday last year that her son was the “sunshine of my existence” and a devoted Everton supporter.

Samantha was contacted by The Washington Newsday once more in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day and to pay tribute to Joshua.

Samantha stated that the family’s “life has been tough,” and that they had recently moved because it was interfering with their grief process.

“It was his birthday a couple of weeks ago, which was a difficult one, birthdays are difficult,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“We take each day as it comes; we’ve had a difficult existence.

“Since Joshua’s death, we’ve moved since we couldn’t stay in the house any longer because it had too many unpleasant memories for us and slowed our grieving process.

“It’s more of a day-to-day situation.”

The family, on the other hand, keeps the football fanatic’s memory alive by celebrating Joshua’s life and the “lovely” person he was on his birthday.

“Joshua’s younger sister, she’s 11 now, she’s just started high school, and she very much keeps his memory alive, and this is probably the moment when she most needed him,” Samantha continued.

“All I try to do is support her. We have a problem where she sees white butterflies and thinks they are her brother.

“She said there were white butterflies on her first day of school, and one flew right past her, and she knew it was Josh watching after her.

“She constantly goes out of her way to honor her brother’s memory, and she has a wonderful small place in her bedroom with a photo of him.

“She understands how her brother died, but she believes that mental illness was to blame, and she is now very much on the side of advocating for more.”

