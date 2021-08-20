Family members are in tears in a motel room that isn’t even fit for a rat.

After having bad experiences at the New Royal Windsor Hotel in Blackpool, guests have formed a Facebook support group.

Carly Denham started the page, and it was overwhelmed with entries from guests discussing their experiences throughout their stay within a week.

Carly, who stayed at the hotel with her partner, children, and friends, said the hotel wrecked her weekend and that the “vacation from hell” had left her in tears, according to LancsLive.

“I just thought ‘oh my god’ the minute we walked through,” Carly explained. “I looked to my friend and we both just wondered, what is this?”

The group attempted to find another somewhere to stay, but when they were unable to do so, they decided to make the best of the situation.

This proved challenging right away when they were informed that their rooms were not ready due to a damaged mirror the night before.

When Carly’s friend’s room became available, they stated that the previously “damaged mirror” had been “simply thrown out the window, there was broken glass everywhere.”

Her buddy then went to the bathroom and discovered there was no toilet paper, and when she turned on the light, “the electricity blew in the entire room,” she added.

“She went downstairs to report it, and he (a member of staff) came up to her and stated the room had been ripped up and it wasn’t his fault,” Carly explained.

“If she wanted to split the kids into their own rooms – as if that’s something you’d do – she’d have to pay £50, even though the room was just £300.

Carly’s friends stated they were faced with “threats” to remove them from the hotel after asking whether they “were having a laugh.”

Carly thought the day had been “wasted” attempting to figure out their accommodations when they finally left the hotel at 6 p.m.

“I boiled the kettle on the floor and washed my toddler in the sink,” she explained.

“Because of the traumatic event, we sought to spend as much time as possible outside of the hotel.”

Carly attempted to pay for something on the pier with the two families.