Family members are concerned that vulnerable people may fall prey to the ‘nightmare’ fraudster sibling.

The sisters of a “toxic fraudster” who was imprisoned for attempting to disinherit them after their parents died have expressed concerns that their estranged sibling could put other people in danger.

Belle Pari, 53, of Runcorn, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on December 8 at Caernarvon Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of fraud by abuse of position and two counts of false representation to make a gain for attempting to remortgage her late mother and father’s home on Westfield Road in Runcorn in order to purchase a Denbigh nightclub.

According to Linda and George Slack’s desires, “Belle” – formerly Alison Slack – was intended to split the earnings of the property sale, but instead transferred the house to her own name.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard victim impact statements from sisters Caroline Skye, who has autism, and said Pari had mocked her “disabilities and ridiculed my suicidal ideation,” according to North Wales Live “, as well as Victoria Kennedy, who claimed Alison made a “malignant effort to divorce me from my family” through the “get rich quick scheme.”

They challenged the court’s listing of Pari’s address as Westfield Road, Runcorn, telling The Washington Newsday that the locks were changed earlier this year.

Caroline and Victoria have now told The Washington Newsday that they are concerned that additional vulnerable grieving persons may have been or may be at risk as a result of Pari’s role as a funeral planner, as stated by Pari in a 2014 newspaper story referring to services such as will planning.

Caroline is concerned because she reported her sister to police in Runcorn three years ago before the investigation was transferred to North Wales, where they suspect Pari was living.

“This all neatly folds potentially vulnerable folks into one neat ball,” she explained.”

Belle Pari is listed as a director and secretary at a "club" company based in Rhyl that provides "amusement and recreation activities," a director at a "bar and grill" firm in Denbigh, and a director at the now-defunct ESQ Group Ltd registered in London, according to the government's official business register Companies House.