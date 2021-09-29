Family member seen carrying Miya Marcano’s belongings: Person of Interest in Miya Marcano’s Disappearance

New camera footage shows the person of interest in Miya Marcano’s disappearance carrying her possessions the morning after she was last seen, according to her relatives.

A man matching the description of Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, is seen parking a silver Ford Fusion with Florida tags and entering into a nearby building with a blanket and a backpack in a 25-second video. The license plate on the car, PZU J17, matched the vehicle that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported belonged to him on Monday.

The footage was filmed on Saturday, according to local television station WFTV, the day after Marcano was last seen outside of Arden Villas Apartments, where she resided and worked. Marcano’s family believes the goods in the video are hers, according to the news outlet.

Caballero was a person of interest in the disappearance of the young woman, according to the sheriff’s office, but he was found dead by Seminole County police of an apparent suicide. Caballero worked in maintenance at Arden Villas Apartments and was romantically interested in Marcano, authorities said, despite the fact that she did not reciprocate his feelings.

Caballero is said to have informed authorities that he last saw Marcano at 3 p.m. on Friday, around two hours before she vanished. Cabellero allegedly used a master key at 4:30 p.m. to enter Marcano’s residence without permission, according to Sheriff John Mina.

A warrant for Caballero’s arrest was issued by the sheriff’s office on burglary charges, according to this website.

Mina also stated that suspicious things were discovered in both Marcano’s apartment and the apartment where Cabellero’s body was discovered, but no further information were provided. Drivers who may have observed Cabellero’s vehicle around the time of Marcano’s disappearance are asked to contact police.

Marcano was supposed to fly from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale on Friday night to visit her family, but she never showed up for the flight and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. She was last spotted near the University of Central Florida at Arden Villas Apartments.

Deputies from Orange County combed the region throughout the weekend and are still looking for Marcona, but she has not been found.

The investigation is still ongoing. This is a condensed version of the information.