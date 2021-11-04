Family Leave Returns to Biden’s Bill, Boosting Meghan Markle’s Lobbying

Meghan Markle’s lobbying efforts for paid family leave in Congress have gotten a boost as the program was reinstated in the Build Back Better Act.

The Duchess of Sussex has been personally calling senators from both parties in an attempt to gain support for the proposal, which would allow parents to choose between earning money and spending time with their children.

Following a response from progressive Democrats and Meghan’s lobbying efforts, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that four weeks of paid family leave will be reinstated in the package.

“House Democrats realize #PaidLeaveForAll is crucial for getting children learning and parents earning—and that’s why Paid Family & Medical Leave will be included in our House #BuildBackBetter measure!” wrote the speaker of the house on Twitter.

#PaidLeaveForAll builds on the game-changing elements of the @POTUS Build Back Better Act, which will help millions of parents and families across the country with child care and universal pre-K, the Child Tax Credit, home health care, and more!”

According to CNN, the provision was originally removed in order to expedite the bill’s passage through the Senate.

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, opposes the bill, putting the party’s tenuous Senate majority in jeopardy.

Its reappearance follows Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s revelation that Meghan called her unexpectedly and asked for her support for paid leave.

"I'm in my car," Capito said, according to Politico. I'm the one behind the wheel. She explained, "It says 'caller ID banned.'" "To tell you the truth, I thought it was Senator Manchin." His calls are being rejected. 'Sen. Capito?' she asks. 'Yes,' I replied. 'This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,' she said.

In October, Meghan wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, urging them not to compromise on paid leave.

“My husband and I had our second child in June,” she added. We were ecstatic, as any parent would be.

