Family Lawyer Says ‘Probability Is Strong’ That Brian Laundrie’s Remains Have Been Found.

According to the lawyer for the Laundrie family, the “chance is considerable” that the partial human remains discovered in Florida belong to Brian.

After officials discovered human remains in the Carlton Reserve, Steven Bertolino, who represents Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, talked on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday evening.

“The chances are good that it’s Brian’s remains,” he continued, “but we’ll have to wait for the forensic reports to confirm that.”

According to the medical examiner, identifying the partial human remains could take a few days or longer.

Insider has previously reported that the remains had been discovered at a spot where Laundrie’s parents had advised officials to look.

“Earlier today, Chris and Roberta Laundrie were in the reserve when human remains and some of Brian’s belongings were discovered in a location where they had first advised law police that Brian might be,” he said.

Bertolino went on to say that Brian Laundrie’s father discovered a bag that included some of his son’s things.

“Chris Laundrie spotted a ‘dry bag’ with some of Brian’s belongings in the trees alongside the route, and a law enforcement officer also discovered a backpack adjacent on the side of the trail near the remains,” Bertolino stated.

According to North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor, the human remains were discovered “approximately 2 to 3 miles into the Carlton Reserve or about a 45-minute walk” from the entrance to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

He described the terrain as “rough” and “unforgiving,” explaining that the park had previously been underwater.

The North Port Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Brian Laundrie vanished just days before Gabby Petito’s body was recovered on September 19 in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

He was staying with his parents at the time of Petito’s disappearance and refused to speak to detectives.

On September 23, the FBI filed a warrant for his arrest, alleging that Laundrie “used illegal debit cards after Gabby Petito’s death.”

Laundrie and his girlfriend Petito were driving across the United States in a white van, documenting part of their journey on social media.

They are thought to have visited a number of national parks in Colorado and Utah. This is a condensed version of the information.