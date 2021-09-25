Family Health and Fitness Day in the United States: Quotes To Inspire You To Live A Healthy Lifestyle

Every year on the final Saturday in September, the United States celebrates Family Health and Fitness Day with the goal of encouraging family members to engage in physical exercise and wellness.

Few people realize that family members can adopt eating and health habits, deliberately or unknowingly, when they live together. As a result, it can be difficult to break free and engage in healthier activities when everyone else isn’t. As a result, Family Health and Fitness Day in the United States is observed to urge people to prioritize their families.

Playing a sport with family or attending an event at a local health club are the greatest ways to commemorate this day.

Here are a few quotations to inspire you to stay fit and live a healthy lifestyle on this special day.