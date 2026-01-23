Family Feud Erupts Over Sh22 Million Estate of Late Justice Majanja

A bitter legal battle is unfolding over the Sh22 million estate of the late Justice David Majanja, with his family at odds over his will and his parents left pleading for financial assistance.

Even in death, the legacy of Justice David Majanja, who passed away in July 2024, remains clouded by a contentious succession dispute. The family is now torn apart over how to divide his estate, valued at over Sh22 million (approximately $170,000), which includes bank deposits, shares, and insurance payouts.

Family Members Clash Over Will’s Provisions

The dispute centers on a will drafted in June 2014, which has become a point of contention among the late judge’s relatives. The bulk of Justice Majanja’s liquid assets were bequeathed to his youngest brother, Martin Aluvisia Majanja, who was also granted authority over certain bank accounts. This arrangement has been met with fierce opposition from the judge’s sister, Annette Majanja, who argues that it unfairly excludes other family members from their rightful share of the inheritance.

The rift has resulted in significant financial hardship for the Majanja family, particularly for the elderly parents of the late judge. Gerishom Majanja, the judge’s father, publicly stated that the freezing of the accounts has left him and his wife struggling to cover essential medical expenses. “The Judiciary, which is supposed to take care of us, is instead causing pain,” Gerishom lamented, revealing his dependence on his son’s support for daily living.

The court has yet to resolve the dispute, with the Sh22 million estate remaining in limbo as the legal process drags on.

Judiciary Silent Amid the Conflict

Amidst the turmoil, the Judiciary has refrained from commenting on the case. Spokesperson Paul Ndemo emphasized that the matter is under court consideration, citing the sub judice rule. “The matter is before court for determination of the distribution of the estate,” Ndemo stated, opting not to provide further details.

The irony of the situation has not gone unnoticed: a man who spent his career resolving legal disputes is now the center of one that his own colleagues must unravel. As the case progresses, the estate remains inaccessible, with those left behind unable to benefit from the resources intended to provide for them.