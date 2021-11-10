Family claims that a Utah school ignored racism and bullying when a 10-year-old girl committed suicide.

Her school district ignored repeated warnings of bullying and racist teasing, according to the family of a 10-year-old Utah girl who died by suicide.

After her daughter Isabella was allegedly abused by both classmates and teachers, Brittany Tichenor-Cox told reporters Monday that she had sought out to the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah.

Isabella, a Black autistic girl, was allegedly subjected to a barrage of racial slurs and bullying from peers. Her relatives said that her actions prompted her to commit herself on Saturday.

Despite Tichenor-repeated Cox’s warnings to the school system about Isabella’s problems, no action was taken, and the bullying was permitted to continue, she said. Her cautions were ignored, she added, even after the district promised to make improvements.

“Even though my kid is gone,” Tichenor-Cox stated during a press conference, “I’m going to make sure I stand for Izzy.” “I’ll never get another chance to see her… I’m never going to… She was ten years old at the time. She was only ten years old.” Tichenor-Cox also said that her daughter’s teacher did not appear to be concerned about the reports of bullying.

Furthermore, the teacher allegedly refused to assist Isabella in class and informed her she stank. According to Tichenor-Cox, this led to other youngsters telling Isabella that she stunk because she was Black.

Isabella committed suicide two weeks after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a damning report on the Davis School District’s discrimination in its schools.

The district had consistently rejected hundreds of complaints from Black kids who had been subjected to racial stereotyping and bullying, according to the study, which was created following a two-year inquiry. According to the DOJ, this included the students being called slaves and the N-word, as well as threats of lynching.

Despite being Utah’s second-largest district, it is located in a mostly white area. Some district employees, in addition to serving as onlookers, took part in the mocking, according to the DOJ.

The Department of Justice decided that a number of minority kids dropped out of school because they were afraid of being attacked. After concluding that the district would not intervene, many of them stopped reporting incidences of prejudice.

