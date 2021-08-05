Family and friends are concerned about a 34-year-old guy who has been missing for months.

Ross Neiland, 34, of no fixed address but a Widnes resident, was last seen around 12.30pm on Friday, April 23 in the Mersey Road area of West Bank, Widnes.

Ross is Caucasian, roughly 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, and has short light brown hair, according to a Cheshire police spokesman.

There’s a chance he has facial hair.

Officers have asked anyone who has seen Ross or knows anything about his location to contact them.

“A lot of enquiries have been underway to trace Ross since he was initially reported missing in April,” Detective Constable Jordan Trentini said.

“We tried to track him down using every bit of information we could find, but we were unable to do so.

“Officers have been looking for Ross since he was reported missing, but have been unsuccessful.

“We are now seeking for the public’s assistance in locating him, and anyone in or around Widnes who believes they may have seen Ross since he went missing should contact us.

“I’d also like to make a direct appeal to Ross; please call us to let us know you’re safe; your family and friends are concerned.”

Anyone with information or footage that could assist authorities in their search for Ross is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and quote IML 997271, or report it online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.