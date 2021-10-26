Families who have won the lottery can have a free 360-degree tour of the Royal Liver Building.

By purchasing a Lotto ticket, families can gain free access to the Royal Liver Building 360 attraction.

This autumn, the popular tourist destination has joined a nationwide initiative to provide free admission.

Due to its participation in a new National Lottery Days Out promotion with VisitBritain, the national tourism agency, visitors to the activity can redeem a £25 ticket on entrance.

I tried jeans from Primark, Zara, M&S, and New Look, and one didn’t fit at all. The bargain will allow a parent and kid to visit RLB360 for just £15 on an adult ticket and £10 on a children’s ticket throughout October.

Before the £25 voucher is issued, the lottery tickets, which must have been purchased on or after October 1, can be redeemed through the VisitBritain Shop here.

“We are incredibly excited to be a part of this initiative and offer free visits to individuals,” InstagramRLB360 director Chris Devaney said.

“This is a terrific opportunity for us to showcase the city as a world-famous destination to the general public.”

Visitors to RLB360 can explore behind-the-scenes and learn about the Royal Liver Building clocks while learning about the history and architecture on display inside the renowned monument.

A guided tour of the attraction, which launched in 2018 and has since welcomed more than 35,000 tourists from all over the world, will be provided to every visitor.

After seeing a digital projection performance at RLB360, ticket holders can go up on the roof and get up close and personal with the Liver Birds.

The light, sound, and digital effect show, which is synced to the ticking of the original clockwork, has been installed inside the historic clock tower, bringing the history of the Royal Liver Building to life with a riveting tale of Liverpool’s past.

It also honors how a city rich in culture, sport, history, and music has shaped the world and grown into the place it is now.

It is free to access the RLB360 visitor centre, regardless of whether or not people are touring the building, and you can spend time studying about it. “The summary has come to an end.”