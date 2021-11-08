Families want the court to clarify Russia’s ‘despicable’ role in the downing of the Malaysia Airlines flight.

During the trial of four persons accused of being involved in the disaster, Piet Ploeg, who lost his brother, sister-in-law, and nephew when their jet was shot down by a Russian missile in 2014, referred to Russia’s attitude as “despicable,” according to the Associated Press.

On July 17, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over Ukraine, the jet fracturing in mid-flight after being targeted by a Buk missile system launched from a Russian military station. Russia has denied any involvement in the investigation.

“Years of deception, alternate explanations, denials, distortions, and reluctance to accept responsibility, as well as non-cooperation in the inquiry and criminal trial. The Russian Federation is the name of the country “Ploeg explained.

Ploeg, the chairman of the MH17 Disaster Foundation, is requesting the final judgments in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian.

Ploeg remarked, “I want your court to discuss fully about this in your judgement so that we can know—so that the entire world can know—what caused our relatives’ senseless deaths and what part the Russian Federation played in downing MH17.”

Ploeg was one of the last of dozens of relatives to tell judges about their loved one’s death as part of a murder trial involving four suspects, none of whom have been apprehended and transferred to face justice in the Netherlands.

Relatives of victims are allowed to make victim impact statements to the court without being questioned under Dutch legislation. Hundreds have done so since September, with some speaking over live video links from foreign nations.

Their testimony have offered the court a glimpse of relatives’ mental pain since the plane was shot down by a Buk missile above conflict-torn eastern Ukraine. The plane’s 298 passengers and crew members were all slain.

Ploeg’s sister-in-law and nephew were discovered at the accident site and returned to the Netherlands for formal identification, but no trace of his brother was ever located.

Ploeg told the court, “I find it difficult to comprehend that my brother’s mortal remains have vanished or are somewhere far away, and that I will never be able to say goodbye to what remains of my brother.”