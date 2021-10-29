Families separated by Trump’s border policy might receive $450,000 per immigrant.

Thousands of immigrant families who were separated as a result of former President Donald Trump’s border policies could be compensated by the Biden administration for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to three sources familiar with the conversations, the US Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are currently in talks to provide $450,000 per immigrant. This may imply that a parent and child who were separated at the border could earn up to $900,000 in compensation.

The entire amount of the payments is unknown. The possible payment, however, is projected to be in the billions of dollars. The talks are part of a deal between lawyers for the separated families and the Department of Justice.

Heat fatigue, starvation, and anxiety were among the diseases that children suffered during their separation, according to many of the cases filed against the government. According to the newspaper, the cases demand damages of almost $3.4 million per impacted family.

Thousands of children were separated from their parents at the border in 2018 as a result of then-President Trump’s zero-tolerance enforcement policy. Families were not always provided the tools they needed to keep track of their children.

Around 5,500 children are thought to have been separated from their parents at the southern border. Central America, Brazil, Mexico, and Romania provided the majority of the immigrants. At least 1,000 families have yet to be reunited as of Thursday. According to NBC News, court documents reveal that more than 300 parents of separated children have yet to be located.

During his first weeks in office, President Joe Biden promised to reconnect divided families. Since then, the government has formed a task group to locate and reunite migrant families who have been separated. As of Thursday, the task group has reunited more than 50 families.

The administration has also permitted more than a dozen deported parents to remain in the United States for two years with their children.

“Given that the US government purposefully brutalized these families, including babies and toddlers,” Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s immigrant rights project, told The New York Times, “there is no question that the Biden administration is doing the right thing by providing meaningful monetary compensation.”