Families separated at the border have yet to reach an agreement with the federal government.

There has yet to be a settlement deal between the US government and families separated at the US-Mexico border as a result of former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance policy.

Attorney Lee Gelernt of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) refused to comment on the conversation. He also refused to disclose a purported settlement offer of several hundred thousand dollars to each person affected, according to the Associated Press. The rumored price was $450,000 to $1,000,000, according to The Washington Newsday. If they can’t reach a deal to halt the action, Gelernt mentioned the potential of a trial with parents separated from children as young as 6 months as witnesses.

In a conference call with reporters, Gelernt stated, “All I can say is there’s no deal on the table, and we don’t necessarily have a deadline.”

According to the Associated Press, roughly 5,500 children were separated from their parents as a result of Trump’s policy, regardless of whether they approached law authorities requesting asylum. To dissuade migrants from crossing the border, the practice was carried out.

The program was ordered to halt when the ACLU filed a complaint. This came six days after Trump signed an executive order in June 2018 stopping the policy.

The settlement discussions, which have been linked to an increase of migrants attempting to cross the border in the preceding year, have been criticized.

“As you can imagine, many Americans think it’s a pretty outrageous idea to offer massive taxpayer-funded payments to illegal immigrants who broke our laws, especially in the middle of a record-breaking border crisis that this administration has created,” Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas referred senators’ inquiries to the Department of Justice, which is in charge of the discussions, though he questioned the notion that a settlement would encourage future migrants to seek asylum in the United States.

The Biden administration has been seeking to reunite some of the families in addition to negotiating a possible settlement. Hundreds of parents, possibly as many as 1,000 to 2,000, are said to have been separated from their children and have yet to be found.

