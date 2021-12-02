Families of ‘wonderful’ elderly women killed while out walking pay their respects.

The relatives of two elderly women who died after being struck by a car while out walking have paid tribute to their “wonderful” companions.

The crash on Lulworth Road at 4.55pm on Tuesday killed Marie Cunningham, 79, and Grace Foulds, 85.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

Both women’s families have paid tribute to them today.

“It is with great regret that we announce the departure of our beautiful mum, grandma, great grandmother, sister, and auntie, Marie (Mary) Cunningham,” Marie’s family stated in a statement.

“Marie was a wonderful woman who lived for and loved her family, and she will be missed every day.”

“At the moment of the tragedy, members of the public stopped to provide first aid and help to Marie and Grace,” says the family.

“It is with extreme grief that Caroline Clarke and Victor Foulds announce the unfortunate and untimely loss of their mother Grace Foulds, aged 85,” stated Grace’s son and daughter.

“Grace, who resided on Palatine Road, was a well-known member of the Birkdale community and a frequent visitor to St Joseph’s Church. All of her family and many friends will miss her terribly.

“Our family want to express their gratitude to Southport Hospital’s emergency services and staff.”

The two women have also been honored by Washington Newsday readers.

“Such tragic thoughts with the families,” remarked Barrie Minerro.

“The unfortunate ladies and their families are struggling to come to grips with such a horrific and tragic event,” Dawn Michelle added. Ladies, rest in peace.” “Deepest sorrow to the families,” Jacqui Dobbie added. RIP.” “How terribly sad,” Cally Wagner said. “Prayers for them and their loved ones.” The collision is still being investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact the Matrix Roads Policing Unit at (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000831536.