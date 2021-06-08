Families of victims are outraged at the decision to free a double teen murder.

Following the announcement that double murderer Colin Pitchfork is eligible for release, the mother of one of his victims has cautioned that he “will always present a danger.”

After strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986, Colin Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison.

Pitchfork, then in his twenties, was the first man to be convicted of murder using DNA evidence, and was sentenced to life in prison at Leicester Crown Court in 1988. He was given a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.

In March, a hearing was held to determine if he was fit for release, and the decision to grant him parole was announced on Monday.

The decision has been met with outrage by the families of the two victims.

“This news is extremely upsetting,” Dawn’s mother, Barbara Ashworth, told the Daily Mail. There are still 15-year-old girls roaming the streets, and this man may have another 20 years to torture them.

“He can’t damage me any more than he already has — Pitchfork tore my family and me apart – but he can hurt other young girls,” she says.

Pitchfork was apprehended after 5,000 males in three villages volunteered blood or saliva samples in the world’s first mass DNA screening.

I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that he deceived the authorities into thinking he was now repentant and rehabilitated. He’ll always be a threat.

He admitted to two counts of murder, two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault, and one count of attempting to corrupt the course of justice.

“This is a man who has demonstrated psychopathic characteristics – a man who thought he was clever enough to outwit police at the time of the killings by avoiding the mass blood testing exercise,” Mrs Ashworth, 75, from Liskeard, Cornwall, said. He came close to succeeding.

“I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that he deceived the authorities into thinking he was now repentant and rehabilitated. He’ll always be a threat.”

I don’t believe someone who has committed such atrocities is capable. (This is a brief piece.)