Families of those who died in New York nursing homes continue to demand that Cuomo be held accountable.

As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo prepares to resign over sexual harassment allegations, the relatives of COVID-19-dead nursing home residents are refusing to forgive the former epidemic hero.

Cuomo was also accused of covering up thousands of nursing home deaths, which the New York attorney general acknowledged, claiming that fatalities may have increased as a result of a state order requiring nursing institutions to take recovering COVID-19 patients.

Families of the 15,000 New Yorkers who died in nursing homes are demanding accountability ahead of possible consequences for Cuomo, urging state lawmakers and the US Justice Department to continue investigating the governor after his official exit on August 24.

Haydee Pabey, whose 72-year-old mother, Elba, died in a New York City nursing home that had taken patients under the state order, said, “This is the man who helped kill my mother and all of her friends.” “Now that he’s been revealed, I’m hoping and praying for some answers.”

Cuomo’s administration of nursing homes was set to be a part of New York’s Assembly’s impeachment proceedings before the Democrat announced his retirement, with more than a half-million pages of evidence gathered.

After Cuomo leaves office in two weeks, lawmakers are debating whether they can and should pursue impeachment. Impeachment, according to one member of the Judiciary Committee, would be “vengeance.” Other committee members have urged for a report to be issued at the very least.

“If he committed a crime, those investigations will not go away simply because he resigns,” said Assemblyman Ron Kim, a Democrat from Queens, whose uncle died in a nursing home. “Women’s justice is the first step. Obtaining justice for the families of those who have died is a more difficult task since it includes an entire ecosystem.”

When it comes to publishing data on nursing facility mortality, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will succeed Cuomo as governor, has promised that her government will be “completely transparent.”

A federal investigation may also yield results. The Trump Justice Department began demanding New York nursing home records a year ago and has since expanded its request.