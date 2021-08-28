Families of the 13 American service members killed in the Kabul attack are starting to identify them.

The Pentagon revealed on Thursday that 13 American service members were killed in the bombing assaults outside Kabul’s airport on Thursday.

While the victims of the strike have yet to be recognized by the Department of Defense, local stories quoting the families of the deceased have surfaced.

Maxton William Soviak, David Lee Espinoza, and Rylee McCollum are among those who have been named.

On Friday, Soviak’s mother told Cleveland-based TV station WKYC that her son had died. She said Soviak was from northern Ohio and had served in the US Navy as a physician.

Soviak’s identity has not been made public, but the Navy issued a statement on Friday stating that one of their sailors was slain outside the airport.

Another victim of the incident is Espinoza, a 20-year-old Marine from Laredo, Texas.

“Our thoughts and prayers will stay with the family of United States Fallen Marine, David L. Espinoza, as well as his friends and fellow Marines,” the Laredo Police Department wrote on their Facebook page, recognizing Espinoza. Semper Fidelis. Thank you for your time and effort.”

His death has also been verified by his family, according to KGNS.

McCollum’s sister identified him to the Casper Star Tribune in Wyoming on Friday.

She claimed that as the American withdrawal began, her brother was deployed to Afghanistan for the first time, and that McCollum was guarding a checkpoint at the airport when the bomb went off.

McCollum’s sister recalled, “He wanted to be a Marine as whole time and carried his rifle around in his diapers and cowboy boots.” “He was set on joining the infantry…. When he was done serving his nation, Rylee aspired to be a history teacher and a wrestling coach. He’s a tough, caring, and loving young man who left an impression on everyone he met. His wit and jokes made me laugh so hard.”

McCollum was one of the service members murdered, according to Governor Mark Gordon.

Gordon wrote, “I’m devastated to learn Wyoming lost one of our own in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Kabul.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with Rylee McCollum’s family and friends in Bondurant. Rylee’s service is appreciated by Jennie and me, as well as Wyoming and the rest of the country.”

The 13 American soldiers are the first to die in Afghanistan since two were killed in a car accident. This is a condensed version of the information.