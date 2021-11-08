Families of six persons who died alone are desperately looking for them.

The relatives of six men and women who died alone in Merseyside are being sought urgently.

On behalf of coroner’s officials, Merseyside Police has disclosed the names of those who have died, but searches for their relatives have so far come up empty.

If no relatives can be discovered, the deceased will be laid to rest in lonely funerals with no one to mourn them.

The Washington Newsday published a list of names of those who died in Merseyside and for whom police filed next of kin petitions after a search for family members proved fruitless.

People are sometimes buried or cremated without their families present in what is known as a public health funeral, which is organized by the local government.

Although none of the deaths are being investigated as suspicious, it is critical to locate any family who may be unaware that they have died.

On Monday, October 25, Philip Yates, 59, died alone at his home address in Malpas Road, Wallasey. There aren’t any unusual situations.

If you have any information, please contact the coroner’s office at (0151) 233 5770 or [email protected]

Pamela Neave, 85, passed away on October 18th at her home on Southwood Road in Aigburth.

Email [email protected] or phone 0151 233 5770 if you can help the Coroner identify or locate any probable next of kin.

Julie Threlfall, 80, died on Saturday, October 2nd, at The Willows Nursing Home, Weld Road.

Julie used to live in the Birkdale neighborhood.

Contact Jodie Richardson at (0151) 934 4033 or via email at [email protected] if you have any information.

Andreas Schwanz, 44, died alone in hospital on October 3rd.

Andreas lived in Blackpool’s Exchange Street and is thought to have ties to the Manchester area. His demise was not surrounded by any strange circumstances.

Please contact [email protected] or [email protected] by calling 0151 351 0036 or emailing [email protected]

David Leadbetter, 86, passed away on Saturday, October 2nd, in a hospital.

He lived on Prenton’s Bessborough Road.

Please contact [email protected] or [email protected] by calling 0151 351 0043 or emailing [email protected]

Norman Cook, 77, of Southwick Road, died peacefully at his home on September 30.

Anyone with information can contact [email protected] or call 0151 351 0039.