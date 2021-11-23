Families of Parkland school shooting victims reach an agreement with the FBI over the agency’s failure to stop the gunman.

The families of 16 of the 17 people killed or injured in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School reached a settlement with the federal government on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Attorneys for the families suing the government for what they claim was the FBI’s inaction and inability to prevent the shooting made the announcement. One of the 17 families who were killed opted not to suit.

A call was sent to the FBI tip line just over a month before the shooting with information that Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the school, had purchased guns and planned to “sneak into a school and start shooting the place up,” and that the caller knew Cruz was “going to explode.”

Cruz was never probed since the FBI’s South Florida branch was never informed of the call. Cruz had been expelled from school for emotional and mental issues approximately a year before the call.

Cruz pled guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder in October, and in a trial due to begin in January, a jury will determine whether he gets life in prison or the death penalty.

Following the guilty plea, Tony Montalto told the Associated Press, “Today we watched a cold and cunning monster confess to the murder of my daughter Gina and 16 other innocent victims at their school.” Cruz shot his daughter many times as she sat outside her classroom at the age of 14. “His guilty pleas are the first step in the legal procedure, but my family’s situation remains unchanged.” Gina, our bright, beautiful, and cherished daughter, is no longer with us, but her killer is still alive and well in prison.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Attorneys stated the terms of the settlement are private, but a source familiar with the matter said the government will pay the families a total of $127.5 million. Because they were not allowed to reveal the amount, the person requested anonymity.

Kristina Infante, the Parkland families’ primary attorney, said in a statement, “It has been a privilege to represent the Parkland families who, through their tremendous pain, have devoted themselves to making the world a better place.” “Although no resolution will ever be able to make up for what the Parkland families have lost, this agreement is a step in the right direction.” This is a condensed version of the information.