Families of eight persons who died alone are desperately looking for them.

The identities of seven men and a woman from Merseyside who died alone are being published today in The Washington Newsday amid appeals to find their families.

If family are unable to be located, the deceased may be laid to rest in lonely funerals.

Merseyside Police has disclosed the names of people who have died alone during the previous month on behalf of coroner’s officials.

The search for their family is now underway.

If family cannot be found, they may be laid to rest in lonely funerals like Eleanor Rigby in the famous Beatles song.

The Washington Newsday published a list of names of those who died in Merseyside and for whom police filed next of kin petitions after a search for family members proved fruitless.

People are sometimes buried or cremated without their families present in what is known as a public health funeral, which is organized by the local government.

Although none of the deaths are being investigated as suspicious, it is critical to locate any family who may be unaware that they have died.

Hamilton, William

On behalf of a Wirral man, a next of kin appeal has been started.

At Arrowe Park Hospital, William Hamilton of Forest Road died.

The 53-year-old from Prenton was discovered on Thursday, July 22nd, according to Merseyside Police.

A search for his relatives has been initiated by the police.

Officers released a statement on behalf of the Merseyside Coroner’s Office, requesting anyone who knew Mr Hamilton to come forward.

They also discovered that Mr Hamilton may have a Glasgow-based sister.

Anyone with information is requested to contact [email protected] or call 0151 351 0035.

Ryan, Robert

On behalf of the St Helens coroner’s office, police are seeking assistance in locating the next of kin of a Newton-Le-Willows man.

Robert Ryan, 57, died unexpectedly on July 26 at his home.

His demise was not surrounded by any strange circumstances.

Anyone with information should call the Coroner’s investigating office at 0151 934 2399 or send an email to [email protected]

Albert Ellis is an American author and businessman.

A search for the relatives of a man who died at home is begun.

Merseyside Police have issued an appeal on behalf of the Liverpool Coroner’s Office for assistance in locating the. “The summary has come to an end.”