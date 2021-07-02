Families of Bloody Sunday have been fighting for justice for decades.

Here are some crucial dates in the relatives of people slain by soldiers in Londonderry in January 1972’s decades-long quest for justice.

30th of January, 1972

In Derry, the Parachute Regiment opens fire on a throng participating in a civil rights march.

A total of 13 men were killed in the attack, with a 14th victim succumbing to his injuries later.

In April of 1972,

The soldiers’ account of events, that they were returning fire, was upheld by an inquiry chaired by Lord Chief Justice Lord Widgery.

In February of 1992,

The Bloody Sunday Justice Campaign’s first gathering.

In January of 1994,

The campaign sends a letter to then-Prime Minister John Major, requesting a complete independent investigation.

In February of 1994,

Mr Major rejects because Lord Widgery has already conducted a public inquiry.

1st of January 1997

The campaign delivered a 40,000-strong petition to 10 Downing Street demanding for a new inquiry.

29th of January, 1998

Following that, Prime Minister Tony Blair announces a new investigation.

Between November 2000 and September 2002

Oral evidence is heard at the Inquiry.

In August of 2001,

Soldiers have announced that they will seek a judicial review of the inquiry’s decision that military witnesses must testify in Derry.

In December of 2001,

The troops can testify in London, according to the Court of Appeal.

October 2002-September 2003

The Inquiry is held in Westminster’s Methodist Central Hall.

Between October 2003 and November 2004,

The investigation returns to Derry.

The month of June 2010

Lord Saville declares that there was no justification for shooting any of those who were murdered or injured. Prime Minister David Cameron apologized for the killings, calling them “unjustified and reprehensible.”

2018 September-October

The first compensation settlement for victims of Bloody Sunday has been reached.

14th of March, 2019

The Public Prosecution Service has announced that one former soldier, identified only as F, will face charges in Londonderry in 1972 for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney, as well as the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon, and Patrick O’Donnell.

Sixteen more ex-soldiers and two suspected ex-officials were also arrested. (This is a brief piece.)