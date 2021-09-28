Families of Atlanta Spa Shooting Victims Support the Accused Shooter’s Death Penalty.

According to the district attorney, the families of the victims of the Atlanta spa massacre are in support of seeking the death penalty for the man suspected of shooting eight people.

Robert Aaron Long, 22, pled guilty to killing four individuals at a massage parlor outside of Atlanta and pleaded not guilty to killing four more at two Atlanta spas on the same day.

The death sentence, as well as additional sanctions under Georgia’s new hate crime statutes, are being sought by District Attorney Fani Willis. The families of the victims, according to Willis, are in support of seeking the death penalty, despite the fact that the legal process could take a long time.

According to BJay Pak, a lawyer who represents the families of two victims, a lengthy legal process is a minor price to pay for full justice for their loved ones.

“They’re prepared and determined to succeed,” Pak added. He also mentioned that family members attend court proceedings in order to seek closure and justice.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Long made a brief appearance in Fulton County Superior Court on Tuesday, waiving arraignment and entering a not guilty plea to murder, aggravated assault, and domestic terrorism charges.

Long pled guilty to charges involving four counts of murder in Cherokee County in July. He was sentenced to four life terms without the possibility of release, plus an extra 35 years.

Paul Michels, 54, Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49, Daoyou Feng, 44, and Delaina Yaun, 33, were among those killed in Cherokee County. Suncha Kim, 69, Soon Chung Park, 74, Hyun Jung Grant, 51, and Yong Ae Yue, 63, were among the Atlanta casualties.

Long appeared in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville for the second time on Tuesday. The hearing was only a few minutes long. Glanville asked the defense if they wanted to waive the indictment and enter a not guilty plea, and Jerilyn Bell, the defense attorney, responded yes. Long didn’t say anything to the judge. The next hearing in the matter has been set for November 23 by Glanville.

Glanville questioned Long’s defense attorneysâ€”court-appointed lawyers from the Georgia capital defender’s officeâ€”about their abilities to handle a death penalty case and went through a checklist related to capital cases during a brief appearance last month.

Asian Americans were already seeing an increase in homicides before the killings occurred in March. This is a condensed version of the information.