Families of 9/11 victims claim that unclassified FBI “secrets” prove Saudi Arabia’s involvement.

A group of 9/11 family members claims that a recently declassified FBI document proves that Saudi Arabia was engaged in the disaster.

Families of the September 11th Attacks United made a statement in response to the 16-page dossier, which was revealed on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, calling for the Saudi government to “own up” to its leaders’ role.

The FBI dossier, which is largely redacted, covers contacts between the 9/11 hijackers and Saudi associates but makes no mention of the Saudi government’s complicity in the attacks.

“Twenty years ago today they murdered our loved ones and caused unimaginable sorrow and suffering on our lives,” Terry Strada of 9/11 Families United, whose husband Tom was killed in the World Trade Center on 9/11, stated.

“Now that the Saudis’ secrets have been revealed, it is long past time for the Kingdom to accept responsibility for its leaders’ responsibilities in the mass murder of thousands of Americans,” she stated.

“Even with the unfortunate number of redactions, the report contains a host of bombshell new revelations, implicating numerous Saudi government officials in a coordinated effort to mobilize an essential support network for the first arriving 9/11 hijackers, Nawaf al Hazmi and Khalid al Mihdhar,” 9/11 Families United said in a statement. The range of interactions between these Saudi government officials, al-Qaeda, and the hijackers at critical periods is astounding.”

Both Hazmi and Mihdhar are the subjects of a recently disclosed FBI memo detailing their interactions with Saudi Arabians. The paper, dated April 4, 2016, was made public as a result of President Joe Biden’s executive order.

“The 9/11 Commission found that Hazmi and Mihdhar were “ill-prepared” for their difficult task, and that al Qaeda would not have sent them to the United States “without preparing for support from one or more individuals aware in advance of their arrival,” according to 9/11 Families United.

“This report and other evidence confirms that as they began their terrorist preparations, a group of Saudi government officials linked with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the nursery of Wahhabi extremism inside the Saudi government, rushed to their aid immediately.”

