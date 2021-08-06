Families of 9/11 victims are pleading with Biden to keep his word and release information about Saudi Arabia’s role in the attacks.

Survivors and loved ones of those who perished in the 9/11 attacks have made it clear that they will not welcome President Joe Biden to any memorial if he does not keep an earlier pledge to divulge classified material about Saudi Arabia’s role in the attacks.

A group of survivors, first responders, and family members issued a statement to NBC News, holding the President accountable for his promise as a candidate in October to declassify material about the attacks.

Honor the 9/11 family, Mr. President. Declassify and make public the information that reveals Saudi Arabia’s role in the heinous 9/11 attacks. Hold Saudi Arabia accountable for their ongoing atrocities in Yemen. The truth is due to Americans. https://t.co/cVjEuoebYl

“With respect to those who have been lost, sick, or injured, we cannot in good faith invite the President to our holy grounds until he meets his commitment,” the statement stated.

The statement goes on to say that there is no longer any justification to keep the information classified, that prior administrations’ actions to do so under the pretense of national security were unjustified, and that the current President should be the one to act before they did.

“Twenty years later, there is simply no need to keep this material hidden – unfounded claims of ‘national security’ or otherwise,” the statement adds. “However, if President Biden breaks his promise and sides with the Saudi monarchy, we will be forced to publicly protest to his administration’s involvement in any 9/11 memorial ceremony.”

ANY FAMILY CALLING FOR THIS MAKES ME UNCOMFORTABLE. My brother died of cancer related to 9/11, as many of you know. He was a doctor in charge of the WTC triage. I’ll be in New York for the 9/11 commemorations. @JoeBiden, @POTUS I’d be honored if you could join us. https://t.co/DsvqiqisWH

The families are looking for papers to establish if Saudi Arabia aided or helped finance Al Qaeda during the attacks, with a particular focus on a 2016 FBI probe.

Former FBI agent Stephen Moore, who was in command of the Los Angeles task force team for PENTTBOM during the FBI’s investigation into the attacks, said in 2017 that the 9/11 Commission’s original findings that Saudi leaders could not be implicated in the attacks were wrong.

