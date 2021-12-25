Families longing to be reunited are looking for missing persons in Merseyside.

Christmas is a time when family and friends get together to celebrate the holiday season.

However, for some families, Christmas Day will be spent away from home and the comforts of their families, as they will be without a loved one.

Children and siblings of those who live in the area are among those who have gone missing, and all they want to know is that they are safe.

The Washington Newsday is attempting to assist Merseyside Police and families in the goal of bringing them some good news and reconnecting them.

Anyone with information regarding those reported missing in 2021 can contact police by messaging @MerPolCC, calling 101, or contacting @missingpeople on 116 000.

The Missing People charity has a 24-hour helpline for anyone who is struggling today due to the loss of a loved one, which may provide consolation to families.

Croxteth’s 16-year-old has gone missing. She was last spotted on Countess Park about 2.30 p.m. on December 17.

She has long dark collar length hair and brown eyes, is white, 5ft 3in tall, and has a petite body.

Chelsea was last seen wearing a black fur coat, a black hoody, and black pants.

She is rumored to visit a number of locations in Liverpool.

In St Helens, the 76-year-old has gone missing. He was last seen at the Range on Chalon Way at 12:50 p.m. on December 22.

Anthony was last seen wearing a blue woolly hat, black three-quarter length coat, black trousers, and brown boots. He is described as a Caucasian male of medium build with short grey hair.

Leah was last seen at 4.45 p.m. on December 20 on Talbotville Road in Wavertree.

The 34-year-old was last seen wearing a black jacket and a yellow hoodie and is described as a Caucasian female, 5ft 2in tall, of substantial frame with long dark brown hair.

She’s been seen in the city center and Wavertree, among other places in Liverpool.

Stanley Washington, from the Wirral, has been missing for several days.

Mr Washington, 78, of Wallasey, was last seen on December 13th, when he was believed to be in hospital.

He is 5ft tall and white.