Families from Liverpool could be sitting on a windfall in unclaimed estates.

Many people in Liverpool may be sitting on a tiny fortune they are completely unaware of.

According to the most recent government data, millions of pounds in inheritance has gone unclaimed in the United Kingdom.

When someone dies without leaving a will, everything they own – including money and property – is known as their ‘estate,’ which means there could be people in Liverpool who are in line for a potentially life-changing inheritance who are unaware of it.

With a knife at his throat, the last survivor of the vanished estate awoke.

If your surname matches that of a deceased person, you could be in line for a life-changing fortune.

The worth of the estates isn’t disclosed, but family have up to 12 years to file a claim, or up to 30 years if they provide adequate documents.

We’ve compiled a list of those born in Merseyside, along with their surnames:

Lilian Birch was born in 1938 in Liverpool and died in 2007 in Wirral.

Christine Brown, a Liverpool native who died in Southampton in 2017, was born in 1941.

Mary Brown, a Liverpool native who died in Manchester in 2009, was born in 1916.

Desmond Leslie Cameron, who was born in Abercromby in 1923 and died in Somerset in 2001, was an Abercromby native. Gaenor Clark was born in 1956 in Birkenhead and died in 1996 in Surrey. Phillip Charles Crisp, a Liverpool native who died in Brighton, East Sussex, in 2010, was born in 1946. Maebl Curtis was born in 1909 in Merseyside and died in 1994 in Hampshire. John Duval, a Liverpool native who died in Warwickshire in 2015, was born in 1939. Thomas Griffin, a Liverpool native who died in London in 2018, was born in 1947. Freda Mary Howarth, a Liverpool native who died in West Yorkshire in 2002, was born in 1925. Anne Jones, who was born in Liverpool in 1927 and died in Denmark Hill, London in 2017, was an English actress. Dyreck Littlewood, a Liverpool native who died in Flintshire in 2011, was born in 1934. Winifred Luckman, a Liverpool native who died in Winsford in 2000, was born in 1911. James Christopher Lynch, a Liverpool native who died in Wiltshire in 2002, was born in 1928. Eileen Mason, who was born in Liverpool in 1903 and died in London in 2002, was a British actress. Trevor Allen Matthews, a Liverpool native who died in Lincolnshire, was born in 1940. “The summary has come to an end.”