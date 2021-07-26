Families are terrified as grocery shelves are being emptied.

In Formby and Southport, supermarket shelves have been nearly stripped bare, with a variety of products appearing to be in limited supply.

Phil Jones went to the Tesco Superstore on Altcar Road in Formby on Friday, according to The Washington Newsday.

He reported several shelves were “empty,” and there were few vegetables, as well as fruit, meat, and liquids, which he said were in short supply.

Phil joked that his daughter would have to “learn to enjoy lager” because beer was placed on some of the vacant shelves.

Another man described a similar incident at the Tesco Extra store in Southport, calling the situation “very concerning.”

According to The Washington Newsday, supermarkets are being impacted by an industry-wide scarcity of HGV drivers, as well as an increase in colleagues self-isolating as a precaution.

This, combined with growing demand, has resulted in decreased availability.

Tesco claims that its employees are working tirelessly to restock stores.

The Road Haulage Association’s chief executive, Richard Burnett, spoke out on BBC Radio 4’s Today.

“We are facing a supply chain collapse in the next two to three weeks, meaning even wider gaps on grocery shelves,” he warned.

“We already have hauliers that are unable to move products on a regular basis, and now we are in the midst of a perfect storm.”

With Kwasi Kwarteng speaking out last week, the government has admitted it is “concerned” about photographs of empty shelves.

Despite the low supplies in several supermarket stores and branches in recent days, ministers have urged people not to panic buy.

“This is a crisis on a scale we have never seen in this industry before, and the government is putting its head in the sand,” Mr Burnett continued. It fails to recognize the gravity of the situation.”