Families are outraged as a pumpkin orchard imposes “excessive” parking fees.

After raising parking charges for its return this year, a popular pumpkin patch has sparked outrage, with some people threatening a boycott.

Alley of Pumpkins Ormskirk’s Pick Your Own Pumpkins is well-known for its renowned sign. This year, the farm is using a reservation system to ensure that no one is turned away from pumpkin picking.

Thanks to its field, which is cultivated with seeds specifically imported to grow dependably enormous pumpkins, the attraction is extremely popular among Halloween and autumn aficionados. White pumpkins are also available at the organic patch.

The team said on Facebook that the venue was ready to welcome guests back this year and that modifications had been made in response to “feedback from 2020.”

“Hello pumpkin pickers!!!” reads a Facebook post from Pumpkin Alley Pick Your Own Pumpkins. We’ve got some VERY IMPORTANT news for you!

“We’ve been hard at work getting ready to welcome you back in 2021!

“As of 2020, we have taken your feedback into account and have implemented a reservation system to ensure that no one is turned away.”

The site will open on October 1st, and tickets will cost £6 per car, which includes parking, admission, and use of the venue’s wheelbarrows.

The pumpkins will cost £5 each, and there will be a cake hut on site providing food and hot and cold drinks. Guests are advised to tidy up after their pets, and “friendly dogs on leads” are welcome.

Alley of Pumpkins “There will be ample of photo possibilities with our Pumpkin Alley sign and eerie scarecrows,” Pick Your Own Pumpkins stated. We are overjoyed to see you all again! Let’s make some more memories collecting pumpkins in 2021.”

However, the post sparked outrage on the popular social media platform, garnering nearly 400 replies and 1,000 comments from irate customers who were unhappy with the parking price.

They expressed themselves in the comments area.

"So we would normally pay £10 for three pumpkins, but the same thing will cost £21 this year?" Sarah McDowall wrote. Why does that make any sense?"