Families are ‘genuinely unhappy’ that the Pokemon GO Liverpool event will take place during school hours.

Families have expressed their dissatisfaction with having to miss the much-anticipated Pokémon GO event, which was rescheduled during school hours.

Trainers search for the popular augmented reality characters while exploring the designated sites during the event, which is a real-world celebration coming to three cities around the world.

Liverpool was chosen to host the event alongside two other cities in the United States, Philadelphia and St Louis. The event was supposed to take place over the Easter holidays in 2020, however it was canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Last year, Niantic Inc teamed up with Liverpool City Council’s Culture Liverpool team to introduce Pokémon GO Safari Zone to the United Kingdom for the first time.

The Pokémon GO Safari Zone, which will take over Sefton Park, has been delayed, and the new dates are Friday, October 15, Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17.

“The Liverpool Safari Zone was originally intended in 2020,” a Niantic spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday. We decided to postpone the tournament, which was originally scheduled for March 2020, for the players’ safety. When we announced the postponement, we gave two options: a refund or a hold until the event takes place.

“At this moment, we are not issuing refunds; however, ticket holders can participate virtually if they like. Attendees in person must RSVP.”

Families who had reserved a spot on the Friday were upset to learn that the program had been rescheduled for the school year.

“When the event was postponed, we chose to hold onto our tickets for the rescheduled dates since we expected it would be held at a similar time – i.e. during the school holidays, as the bulk of individuals who play Pokémon GO are young people,” parent Alison McBreen told The Washington Newsday.

“The fact that you can play digitally makes no difference because they’ll still be in school and unable to participate,” says the author. I’d still like to know why we weren’t able to attend in person and what the response was.” “The summary comes to an end.”