Families are displaced weeks before Christmas as a row of houses collapses.

Families have been forced to flee their homes just weeks before Christmas after a whole row of houses collapsed.

Knowsley Council evacuated residents on Castlewell in Whiston, Prescot, on Tuesday afternoon after an emergency prohibition order was issued.

The building fall, which was discovered when a resident was hunting for Christmas decorations, is said to have impacted ten homes on the road and forced all inhabitants to vacate their homes.

People have been evacuated after their ‘house crumbles,’ and the location has been cordoned off by the authorities.

After being evacuated, the homeowners are being provided with emergency housing and financial assistance, according to Knowsley Council.

Residents of the impacted properties have been relocated to a nearby hotel, while the homes have been securely gated off and 24-hour security has been installed.

The council has also granted hardship assistance to ensure that they have access to the supplies and necessities they require until their items can be retrieved.

Longer-term accommodations are also being considered.

“I believe we can all image how stressful and dreadful it is for these families to suddenly need to leave their homes and not even have time to grab their personal belongings,” said Cllr Graham Morgan, Leader of Knowsley Council. With only a few weeks till Christmas, there isn’t a more inconvenient moment for this to occur.

“Both the council and our partners have offered them whatever assistance they require in the next days, and we’re working on finding them some more acceptable long-term housing.”

“We’re also collaborating to make the properties as safe and stable as possible so that the families may at least recover their vital possessions.” Following that, we’ll focus on the necessary repairs to allow the family to return.

“By overseeing this construction and assisting homeowners at every stage, we hope to alleviate some of the concerns.”

One Castlewell resident, who requested anonymity, said she was given only half an hour to grab clothes for herself and her three children before being ejected from the home.

