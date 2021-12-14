Families are being pushed to their breaking point as a result of ‘broken’ special needs services.

According to an Ofsted study, Wirral’s special needs support services are “broken,” with families feeling “missed and disregarded” when they seek assistance.

The document was created following an examination by both Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) of Wirral’s SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disability) support services, which uncovered major issues that are driving families to their limits emotionally, financially, and physically.

The report showed that “while considerable progress has been made in helping vulnerable young people, there is still a substantial way to go to support all children,” according to Cllr Wendy Clements, chair of Wirral Council’s children, young people and education committee, and Simon Banks, chief officer of NHS Wirral Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

While Liberal Democrat councillor Chris Carubia, a passionate advocate on the topic, called the report “a litany of failure.”

The document’s most striking feature was the magnitude of the impact that problems with Wirral’s SEND services have on parents, carers, and families.

“Too many parents and carers informed inspectors that ‘the system is broken’ in Wirral,” according to one section of the study.

“Too frequently in the past, leaders have failed to deliver on their promises,” the paper continued.

“Families are frequently pushed to their emotional, financial, and physical limits. They believe they are being disregarded and ignored, as well as being criticized for seeking the assistance that their children require.” The report included several positive comments that reflected the good work that is being done in Wirral.

“Parents and carers extol the praises of some teams, frontline staff, and managers,” according to one section of the report.

“Parents and carers are eager to recognize the great impact that these professionals have on children, young people, and their families on a daily basis.”

“It’s obvious that some institutions, teams, and individuals go above and beyond to deliver excellent service.”

“Despite a terrible experience for many children and young people and their families in Wirral, services for the most vulnerable children and young people are usually timely and of good quality,” according to another portion.

However, the report’s findings indicated serious concerns regarding Wirral’s SEND services.

