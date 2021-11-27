Families are being offered an emergency £800 payment by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in the run-up to Christmas.

Unexpected expenses can bite families especially harder now that Christmas is near than at other times of the year.

Some people may not be aware that if they apply for Universal Credit, they may be eligible for up to £800 in emergency funds to help with bills such as essential house repairs or funeral expenses.

People may receive additional payments for unanticipated circumstances in addition to their regular Universal Credit payment, which covers bills such as rent or daycare.

These payments will be one-time only, and the debt will eventually have to be repaid through regular Universal Credit instalments, which will be smaller until the loan is paid off.

It’s worth noting that the debt must be returned even if the claimant no longer receives Universal Credit.

The smallest sum that can be borrowed is £100.

If the claimant is single, they can collect up to £348; if they’re in a couple, they can get up to £464

If they have children, they will be charged £812.

The amount issued will be determined by whether the claimant has over £1,000 in savings and can repay the loan.

To qualify for a budgeting advance, you must meet all of the following criteria:

Unless they require the money to help them start a new job or stay in a job, the claimant has been receiving Universal Credit, employment and support allowance, income support, jobseeker’s allowance, or state pension credit for six months or longer.

Over the last six months, they’ve earned less than £2,600 (£3,600 for a couple).

Any previous budgeting advance loans have been paid off.

Claimants must seek advice from their local Jobcentre Plus job coach in order to apply for a budgeting advance.

To be eligible for Universal Credit, a person must first be unemployed or on a low income.

Furthermore, claimants must be between the ages of 18 and state pension age, have less than £16,000 in savings, and reside in the United Kingdom.

As long as a claimant is eligible, they will get income that is customized to their needs, although all claimants will receive a minimum of £342.72 to £594.04.

Once an initial claim is made, it might take up to five weeks for Universal Credit to be paid.

Aside from that, Universal Credit will be paid once a month, typically into.